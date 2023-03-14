INDIALIFESTYLE

Club bouncers assault youths during b’day celebration, 1 seriously injured

NewsWire
0
0

A group of bouncers allegedly attacked 9-10 youths who had come to celebrate a birthday party at Dock Yard Club in Sector-47, the police said on Tuesday.

One of the victims, Ajay Kumar, a resident of Gurugram sustained serious injuries in his head during the attack and has been admitted to a private hospital.

Following a complaint given by Keshav Arora, a resident of Loharu in Bhiwani district, a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at the Sadar police station on Monday.

The complainant Keshav Arora told the police that he had reached Dock Yard Club along with other friends Kapil, Pradeep, Dinesh, Manyu, Sahil, Pradeep Kumar and Gopal on March 12 to celebrate the birthday of his friend Akshay Tiwari.

“During the party, they were enjoying and dancing to the music system at the club. At the same time, a bouncer arrived and started pushing and shoving and when we resisted, other bouncers were called and they attacked us with sticks and iron rods,” Arora told the police.

During the scuffle, Pradeep called another friend Ajay Kumar living in Gurugram and told him that they fought with bouncers. As soon as Ajay came, 18-20 bouncers again attacked him. Ajay fainted due to a head injury. I also received injuries in the incident, Arora told the police.

Thereafter, they reached Kalyani Hospital Sector-14 for treatment.

“The bouncers in the club were beating us intentionally to kill us. They even threatened us with dire consequences, the complainant alleged.

“We are trying to identify the accused from the CCTV cameras installed in the club. We are also checking the allegations levelled by the victims,” Ved Prakash, station house officer (SHO) of Sadar police station told IANS.

20230314-170003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unrecognised madrasas in UP to modernise syllabus

    Panaji bans firecrackers, processions during Ganesh Chaturthi

    TN: DMK alliance’s mayor candidates drawn from diverse backgrounds

    Mysuru gang rape: NCW seeks police report, action at the earliest