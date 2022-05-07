ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Club-hopping: Kartik took over Mumbai nightlife with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ track

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood’s chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan went out club-hopping in Mumbai to promote his upcoming film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. The actor did the zig-zag challenge with his fans in four popular nightclubs in the city.

On Friday night, the actor went to four different nightclubs in Mumbai and shook a leg with the fans. In various videos surfacing online, all fans could be seen hooting and dancing along with him doing the Zigzag step, crowding the star for selfies.

He shared an image from his car amidst the pub crawl where we could see the star’s eyes in the rear view mirror and he aptly captioned it: “Teri Aankhein Bhool Bhulaiyaa..”

After a late night promotion and interaction with fans, the star had an early morning as he jetted off to Dubai for a football event.

After ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ releases on May 20, Kartik will be seen in big ticket films like ‘Shehzada’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Freddy’ and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next.

20220507-140002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Telugu Indian Idol’ judge Thaman goes ga ga over 16-yr-old’s performance

    Twist in tale as Bihar marriages fall apart

    jacqueline-fernandez

    Will Jacqueline Fernandez be arrested in Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s money laundering case?

    Captain Cook: Arun Vijay whips up a meal for his unit...