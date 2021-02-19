Silicon Valley’s breakout social audio app Clubhouse is apparently available on Google Play Store for download but strangely, you can’t sign up yet.

“Join our waitlist and we will let you know when we are open up signups on our mobile app,” reads the message after downloading the Android app.

The app is currently available on Apple App Store and has been downloaded more than 8 million times.

However, Android users can download the app from Play Store but can’t use it. The app has been downloaded over a million times on Play Store.

In India, it has been downloaded over 12,000 times, according to third-party data.

“Opened the app just to realize there is no signup. I’m guessing only iPhone users are able to use it currently. Until the signup button issue is fixed, I don’t see why the app is currently available to download in Play Store,” a user wrote in the app’s review section.

“I think if this app is available in Play Store, I can use it? But the reality I can’t use this app to signup and login because, in fact, Clubhouse is just for iOS users. It is very disappointing. If you want this app for iOS users then just make it available on App Store not in Play Store,” mentioned another user.

Apparently, Clubhouse’s user base has grown more than four times since December 2020, according to data from research firm App Annie. Clubhouse launched back in April 2020, and by May 2020 it had just 1,500 users.

Clubhouse has garnered popularity quickly because of its very idea and since it has hosted personalities like Elon Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

In its latest blog in January, Clubhouse said “we are thrilled to begin work on our Android app soon, and to add more accessibility and localization features so that people all over the world can experience Clubhouse in a way that feels native to them”.

