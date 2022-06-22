Mandya police have announced Rs 1 lakh reward for any clue in the murder of two women whose severed bodies were found separately here early this month.

The bodies cut from the torso were recovered in separate locations near a water canal on June 8. Only the lower portions were found in a semi-decomposed state.

According to sources, the criminals had severed the upper parts of the bodies and stuffed lower parts in gunny bags and dumped them in water canals in two different places.

The age of the murdered women is said to be between 30 and 35 years. While one body was recovered in the Baby Lake canal near K. Bettanahalli, the other has been found at the CDS Canal near Arakere village.

Panic gripped the region as the news of the crime spread.

Police are suspecting that the women were murdered in different states and their bodies severed and thrown into the water bodies to destroy evidence.

Despite launching a manhunt, the upper parts of the bodies could not be traced. Special police teams have been formed to investigate the case but are unable to track the identities of the victims.

Further investigation is on.

