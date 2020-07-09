CM asks Covid-hit Bengaluru’s residents not to visit home villages (Ld)

Bengaluru, July 9 (IANS) Alarmed by the surging Covid cases across the state, especially in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday urged the state capital’s residents not to visit their villages to prevent the infection’s spread.

“I urge the people of Bengaluru not to travel to their villages and prevent the infection from spreading in rural areas,” Yediurappa told reporters here.

Admitting that the battle against the virus would be long, he said the fight against Covid-19 could be won only through persistent efforts and with people’s cooperation with the frontline ‘warriors’.

“Combating the pandemic through preventive measures, providing treatment to the infected and saving lives are our priority,” he said.

With a record 2,228 positive cases on Thursday, the southern state’s Covid tally shot up to 31,105, including 17,782 active, while 457 died of the infection till date, with 17 in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases in the state, Bengaluru accounted for 1,373, taking its tally to 13,882, including 10,870 active, while 177 succumbed to the virus since March 9.

No deaths were, however, reported in the city on Thursday.

Of the 457 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) across the state, 292 are in Bengaluru hospitals.

Since the unlock began on June 1, Covid cases shot up to 15,242 on June 30 from 3,221 on May 31 and to 31,105 in 9 days since July 1.

Similarly, in Bengaluru, positive cases shot up to 4,555 on June 30 from 358 on May 31 and rose to 13,882 in 9 days since July 1.

The Chief Minister also appealed to all legislators of the ruling and opposition parties to give priority to contain the communicable disease in their assembly segments.

“Visit the Covid designated hospitals and inspect if the required facilities are in place and bring any shortcomings to our notice,” said Yediyurappa.

Asserting that the state government was taking all measures to combat the virus, he said the people should not lose hope in the system.

“As we have rectified lapses brought to our notice, I appeal to the citizens to cooperate with us in our fight against the disease,” reiterated Yediyurappa.

Noting that centralised bed allocation system has been put in place with a 24×7 helpline, the Chief Minister said if there was delay in ambulance reaching the patient or denial to admit him/her in any hospital, it should be brought to the notice of the state Health Department for quick response.

Inspecting the massive Covid Care Centre (CCC) at the Bengaluru International Expo Centre (BIEC) in the city’s northwest suburb, he said the state government was making efforts to reduce the cases in Bengaluru, which accounts for over 60 per cent of the infections in the state.

The CCC with 10,100 beds has facilities to treat asymptomatic patients. For every 100 patients, one doctor, two nurses, one support staff, one housekeeping staff and two civic marshals will be on duty.

The city civic corporation will depute 2,200 health warriors, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, housekeeping and security staff to the mega CCC.

“The patients will be served quality food and provided television sets, carrom boards and chess boards for recreation,” the Chief Minister said.

Medical staff will be provided with safety kits for emergency treatment, ICU, ECG, oxygen support, first aid and pharmacy facilities.

A 24×7 control room will be set up to monitor the CCC, which will have a tie-up with nearby hospitals for admitting infected patients, if required.

A laundry unit will be set up to wash blankets and bed-sheets of patients. SegregationAand waste disposal will be done systematically.

