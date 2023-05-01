Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel skipped the Gujarat Day events on Monday following the critical condition of his son, who has been airlifted to a Mumbai hospital.

Patel’s son, Anuj Patel (37), suffered a brain stroke on Sunday at their Ahmedabad residence soon after the Chief Minister attended a function celebrating the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in the Shilaj area and returned to their home.

Anuj was immediately rushed to the KD Hospital on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway for emergency treatment.

The medical team performed a two-hour surgery, after which Parth Desai, the Chief Operating Officer of KD Hospital confirmed that Anuj’s condition was stable and he was under expert supervision. Mumbai-based Hinduja Hospital’s senior neurosurgeon Dr. B.K. Mishra was also called in for consultation.

Due to Anuj’s critical health situation, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has skipped the Gujarat Day functions in Jamnagar. The state-level events commemorating Gujarat’s Statehood Day are taking place in the presence of Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Anuj Patel has since been airlifted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital, where he will undergo further surgery. The Chief Minister is accompanying his son during this difficult time.

