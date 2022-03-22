DIASPORAINDIA

CM condoles death of Goan shot dead in Texas store

By NewsWire
Goad Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday expressed sorrow at the killing of a 27-year-old man from the state in US’ Texas.

He said that the state’s Commissioner for NRI affairs was in touch with the Indian consulate in Texas to co-ordinate the return of the mortal returns of John Dias to his home in Chandor village in South Goa.

“Saddened by the tragic incident in USA leading to the death of young Goan John Dias from Cuncolim. I express my heartfelt condolences to the family. May God give them strength to bear this irreparable loss,” Sawant said in a tweet.

“The office of the Commissioner for NRI Affairs Goa is already in touch with the Consulate General of India, Houston, USA for seeking their assistance for bringing the mortal remains of late John Dias to Goa, so that his family can have the funeral in Goa,” he added.

Dias, who worked in a departmental store in Texas, was shot dead at close range in the store on Sunday.

