Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Joshimath on Wednesday evening to review the relief and rescue operations in the town. The Chief Minister will stay at a camp here in the night.

It was learnt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly taking updates about the on ground situation from Chief Minister Dhami.

Meanwhile, BJP National President J.P. Nadda also spoke to Dhami and BJP state President Mahendra Bhatt over the phone and enquired about the ongoing relief and rescue operations in Joshimath.

Nadda assured the Chief Minister of all possible help. The BJP chief told Dhami and Bhatt that the affected people should be treated humanely and the government should fix responsibility for ensuring that there is no loss of life.

He also instructed Bhatt to mobilise BJP workers in relief work.

20230111-213802