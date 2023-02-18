Rajasthan’s Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister, Mahesh Joshi, who also held the position of Congress Chief Whip in the state Assembly, has resigned from his position. His resignation has been accepted by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Joshi had resigned before the start of the Budget session.

He was made a Minister in 2021 during the cabinet expansion and held the position of the Congress Chief Whip for over the last one year.

The acceptance of Joshi’s resignation amid Budget session of the state Assembly is being linked to the September 25 incident.

The former Rajasthan Minister is reportedly accused of having called the legislators to convene a parallel meeting of the Congress Legislature Party on September 25 at the State Urban Development and Housing Department Minister Shanti Dhariwal’s bungalow.

After this, notices were issued by the Congress Disciplinary Committee to three leaders, including Dhariwal and Joshi, which have been answered.

The decision of the disciplinary committee is yet to come.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot raised the issue of action against the Congress leaders responsible for the September 25 incident two days ago.

20230218-110003