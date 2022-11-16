INDIA

CM-Governor war reaches new heights as Vijayan govt calls special Assembly session

NewsWire
0
0

The war of words between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has already reached unprecedented levels, and a new showdown loomed as the LDF government on Wednesday called for a special Assembly session from December 5.

As per the rules, the Cabinet decides the dates and sends it to the Governor for the final clearance and the highlight is they are bringing out a new Bill, which will see easing out the Governor as the Chancellor of Universities.

Consequent to the call for a new session, the Ordinance that was sent to Khan last week on the same topic of removing the Governor as the Chancellor stands negated.

The relation between Khan and Vijayan in particular has been souring for the past few months and the contentious issue was over the way the state Universities are being run.

Khan came out strongly in the way the Kannur Vice Chancellor was given an extension and he wielded the axe owhen he booted out 15 nominated Senate members of the Kerala University after they failed to adhere to his directive.

That case is presently before the Kerala High Court and also is the case where he, based on an apex court order, asked 10 VCs in the state to resign.

Vijayan has been peeved in the way Khan has been acting but the latter said he has nothing personal against anyone and all he wishes is to ensure that things go according to the guidelines of the UGC.

And to show the displeasure against Khan, the CPI-M-led Left staged a protest before the official residence of Khan on Tuesday, but ensuring not to ruffle him further, neither Vijayan or his cabinet ministers took part.

Khan went on record to say that all have the right to protest, but he will not succumb to pressure.

Now all eyes are on the upcoming session and the proposed Bill which is going to be passed even as the Congress-led opposition has made it clear that they will strongly oppose the Bill.

20221116-180604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    What the river rejuvenation DPRs for 13 rivers envisage? An Explainer

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar fetes Neetu Chandra for Hollywood role

    Scars of farmers’ suicide on Maharashtra will be removed: Deepak Kesarkar

    POCSO offence: SC delivers split verdict on prosecution for disclosing victim’s...