CM Kejriwal expresses grief over Delhi cop’s death

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged people of Delhi to shun violence in the wake of tension in northeast Delhi leading to death of a Delhi head constable.

Expressing his grief over the death of Ratan Lal, the police head consable, the CM tweeted: “The death of the police head constable is very sad. He was also one of us. Please renounce violence. Nobody benefits from this. All problems will be solved by peace.”

Ratan Lal was killed on Monday as pro and anti-CAA groups battled each other in parts of north-east Delhi.

In an earlier tweet, Kejriwal had urged Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt. Governor Anil Baijal to “restore law and order” as tension continued in the area over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon’ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order and ensure that peace and harmony is maintained,” Kejriwal said on Twitter.

A youth was injured when a bullet hit him as pro and anti-CAA protesters clashed on Monday, while several vehicles and a house in the vicinity were set ablaze.

–IANS

