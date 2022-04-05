INDIA

CM lays foundation stone of 24-storey IPD Tower in Jaipur

NewsWire
0
0

Foundation stone of IPD Tower, a 24-storey hospital, was laid by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College campus on Tuesday.

The event witnessed the flagging of 100 Mukhyamantri Chiranjivi Mamta Expresses.

The event was in conjunction with the initiation of two-day Nirogi Rajasthan MediFest 2022.

Ministers Shanti Dhariwal, Prasadi Lal Meena, Sudhir Bhandari, Principal and Controller, SMS Hospital and Medical College Jaipur among others were present during the programme.

The IPD Tower will be a well-facilitated 24-storey hospital with 1200 additional beds, teaching rooms, ICUs, 20 OPDs, 4 Cath Labs, 100 OPD Registration counters, 1 Helipad and a Medical Martyr Memorial centre.

The foundation stone laying day witnessed the commencement of the ongoing Nirogi Rajasthan Medifest 2022 and Exhibition on Tuesday, which will conclude on April 6.

Gehlot said, “It is a proud moment for all of us today as we are launching India’s tallest hospital in Rajasthan. The model of Nirogi Rajasthan was conceptualised and implemented in 2019. The state government will soon be launching the Right to Health Bill… We intend to reach out to every nook and corner and even the farthest places at the bottom of the pyramid.”

Prasadi Lal Meena, Minister of Medical Health Rajasthan appreciated the thought of introducing the Medical Martyr Memorial for all doctors and those from the medical fraternity who sacrificed their lives during Covid-19.

The total IPD Tower project was conceptualized by Principal Dr Sudhir Bhandari and his team and architect Anoop Bhartaria. The project will be constructed for Rs 588 crores.

20220405-232842

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anganwadi Centres in Odisha to reopen from March 28

    Ananya Panday Talks Pet-Nutrition Awareness

    Cyber thugs are back with WhatsApp video calls showing porn clips

    HC issues notice to Suvendu Adhikari on Mamata’s poll petition