West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media on Wednesday evening to mourn the demise of veteran theatre and film actress Swatilekha Sengupta.

“Saddened at the passing of actor and theatre personality Swatilekha Sengupta. She graced the stage for decades and left her mark through her works. This is a sad day for Bengali theatre. My condolences to her family, colleagues and admirers,” CM Banerjee tweeted.

Swatilekha passed away at a private hospital in the city earlier in the day. The 71-year-old theatre and film personality was reportedly battling kidney ailments. Colleagues in the film industry also mourned the loss and shared condolence.

“I will remember the good times we have spent!! May god wrap his arms around you and comfort you. Love you #swatilekhasengupta,” shared her “Dharmajuddha” co-star Subhashree Ganguly.

“Very sad to hear about #SwatilekhaSengupta. RIP. Was fortunate enough to work with her briefly as producer for our film #Chauranga. Unfortunately the desire to direct her will remain unfulfilled. Gone too soon Will remain immortalised for her performance in #GhareBhaire,” tweeted director Onir.

“Om shanti. Chole gelen Swatilekha Sengupta. My deepest condolences to her family, may her soul rest in perfect peace,” actress Rupanjana Mitra posted.

Swatilekha shot to fame when the late maestro Satyajit Ray cast her as his leading lady in his 1984 classic “Ghare Baire”, as the female protagonist Bimala alongside the late Soumitra Chatterjee and Victor Banerjee.

A popular name in the world of Bengali theatre, she paired with Soumitra Chatterjee once again in 2015, in Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s “Bela Seshe”.

