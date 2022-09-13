Ahead of the upcoming 3rd ‘Make in Odisha’ conclave at Bhubaneshwar in November-December, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will meet captains of Indian industry here to solicit investments for his state, officials said here on Tuesday.

Patnaik, along with a high-level delegation of senior officials, is expected to be in Mumbai over the next couple of days and meet top leaders of India Inc. as part of the Odisha Investors Meet, in the country’s commercial capital.

In Mumbai, the Odisha government will lay emphasis on attracting investments in areas like chemicals, petrochemicals, metals, textiles, electronics system design, manufacturing and tourism.

Since Mumbai is the country’s financial hub, the Odisha government will attempt to lure more investments for fintech, investment and commercial banks, financial agencies, stock markets, etc, besides the traditional sectors, said Odisha Industries Department Principal Secretary Hemant Sharma earlier this week.

Top names from various leading corporate houses like Ambanis, Adani, Tata, Godrej, Mahindras and others are expected to join the Mumbai meet with Patnaik.

Patnaik, who met ambassadors from over two dozen countries and top businessmen in New Delhi in August, will host the 3rd ‘Make in Odisha’ conclave at Bhubaneshwar from November 3-December 4 this year.

Earlier, the Odisha CM has held similar meets for industrialists in Ahmedabad, New Delhi, and Dubai. After Mumbai, there is a possibility of similar investor meetings in Bengaluru and Hyderabad later.

In 2018, prior to the 2nd ‘Make in Odisha’ global investors meet, Patnaik had conducted an investment roadshow in Mumbai, showcasing his state as investor-friendly on policies with rich resources.

Odisha is emerging among the major investment destinations attracting FDI in various sectors including metals and metal downstream, chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles and apparel including technical textiles, food processing comprising seafood processing, logistics and clean energy.

