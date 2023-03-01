INDIA

CM Stalin announces free laptops for all secondary, higher secondary teachers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday announced free laptops to all secondary and higher secondary teachers of the state.

The Chief Minister also announced educational tours abroad to teachers who implement the government schemes.

Educational expenses for children of teachers studying in higher education will be hiked upto Rs 50,000. The Chief Minister announced that the new projects will be implemented at a cost of Rs 225 crore.

Teachers of all government and aided schools will have to undergo a full physical examination once in three years.

Notably, state school education minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had earlier taken 68 class 11 students of government schools who performed well in a state-level online quiz competition on a four-day trip to Dubai and Sharjah.

He had then announced that select teachers would also be taken abroad and the announcement of the Chief Minister on Wednesday confirms the suggestion by the school education department.

