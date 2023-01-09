AIADMK interim General Secretary and Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, K. Palaniswami on Monday termed the behaviour of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the house “indecent” and “against tradition”.

Addressing media persons outside the Assembly, he said that Chief Minister’s speaking in the house when Governor R. N. Ravi was present “was not in accordance with the tradition of the Assembly”.

The former Chief Minister, asked about the Governor omitting certain portions from the written text in his speech, said: “Generally during the commencement of a session, the government prepares the address and sends it to the Governor for approval. We do not know what is present there and what is not.”

He also expressed his disappointment on the content of the Governor’s speech, saying that the public will have a feeling that this was one of self-appreciation.

Palaniswami also came down heavily on the “deteriorating” law and order situation in Tamil Nadu.

