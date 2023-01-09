INDIA

CM Stalin’s behaviour in Assembly was indecent: Palaniswami

NewsWire
0
0

AIADMK interim General Secretary and Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, K. Palaniswami on Monday termed the behaviour of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the house “indecent” and “against tradition”.

Addressing media persons outside the Assembly, he said that Chief Minister’s speaking in the house when Governor R. N. Ravi was present “was not in accordance with the tradition of the Assembly”.

The former Chief Minister, asked about the Governor omitting certain portions from the written text in his speech, said: “Generally during the commencement of a session, the government prepares the address and sends it to the Governor for approval. We do not know what is present there and what is not.”

He also expressed his disappointment on the content of the Governor’s speech, saying that the public will have a feeling that this was one of self-appreciation.

Palaniswami also came down heavily on the “deteriorating” law and order situation in Tamil Nadu.

20230109-173402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over Rs 6,000 cr allocated to Rajasthan under Jal Jeevan Mission

    No third chance for students who have missed two phases of...

    Scares in the air: 9 incidents since July 5 raise aircraft...

    A culinary guide from India’s Eastern hills