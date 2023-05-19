The swearing in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister of Karnataka to be held on Saturday in Bengaluru is causing concern among the student community as thousands of students are scheduled to appear in the crucial Common Entrance Test (CET) at 122 centres in the capital city.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held in the premises of Kanteerava Indoor Stadium located in the central business district of Bengaluru.

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar has appealed to all party workers to attend the event. Over a lakh people are expected to participate in the event.

Such a huge turnout of people and vehicles are going to pose a challenge to the Bengaluru traffic police. This has raised concerns over the likely inconvenience to the students appearing in the exam.

In view of the oath-taking ceremony, students who are to take CET-23 in the centres in surrounding areas on Saturday have been advised by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) to reach their venues two hours before the start of scheduled examination time.

Ramya, ED, Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) in a press release on Friday stated that the authority has taken appropriate measures to ensure that students reach designated centres without delay. The steps have been taken anticipating traffic congestion in the surrounding areas of Kanteerava stadium on May 20.

She has informed that candidates from 11 centres near Kanteerava stadium need to be present at their respective centres by 8.30 a.m. This applies to students who are taking only Mathematics exams as well, she clarified.

In a special arrangement, breakfast and lunch will be provided to all those who have their centre at St.Joseph Indian PU College (AR-code) on Vittal Mallya Road. This arrangement has been done in the centre since it is very close to the oath-taking venue.

Students who will be attending the Maths exam in the second session will also be given both breakfast and lunch. Once after having entered the centre at 8.30 a.m. students will not be allowed to go out till the end of their examination.

KEA has also sought the assistance of police authorities in this regard. According to Ramya, candidates can seek the help of nearby police to reach their centres by showing the admission ticket.

Students who need to come early are those who have their centres in any of these colleges: Bishop Cotton Women’s PU College (DU- code), 19, 3rd crs, CSI compound; Goodwill PU College for girls (AD-code), No 10, Promenade Road, Frazer Town; St. Joseph’s PU College (AE-code), Residency Road, PBNO 25003 (Bengaluru- 560025); St.Joseph Indian PU College (AR-code), No.2, Grant Road, Vitthal Mallya Road (Bengaluru-560001); St. Annes Girls PU College (BQ-code), Millers Road (Bengaluru- 560052); RBANMS PU College (CM-code), 12A, Annaswamy Mudaliar Road, (Bengaluru-560033); SJRC BIFR PU College (CL- code), Ananda Rao Circle, RC ROAD; Cathedral Comp PU College (EN-code) Richmond Road, NO 63, (Bengaluru -560025); St. Euphrasias Girls High School & Composite PU college (E2- code), No.6, Albert Street, Richmond Town; Stracey Memorial Composite PU college (BZ-code), No. 52, St.Marks Road; Hasanath PU College for women (P2-code), Dickenson Road, No.43, Bengaluru North.

The issue has taken a political turn as well with the National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh taunting CM designate Siddaramaiah over his remarks about PM Modi roadshow causing inconvenience to students writing NEET.

Quoting Siddaramaiah’s tweet Santhosh said: “not many days have passed after our designated CM tweeted this. Tomorrow CET exams across the state and Bengaluru. What would have happened to Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar if your oath taking was deferred by a day or two so that students will not be troubled.”

Referring to the road show by PM Modi, Siddaramaiah had tweeted before elections that, it is an utter irresponsible step from PM Modi to hold a road show in Bengaluru in spite of the opposition from NEET students and people of Bengaluru.

