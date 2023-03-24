West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Friday said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will ultimately decide on whether there will be a probe to find out whether the wife of CPI-M Central Committee member and former leader of Left legislative parties in the Assembly Sujan Chakraborty was appointed in a prime college in Kolkata flouting recruitment norms.

Incidentally, Mili Chakraborty, wife of Sujan Chakraborty, was associated with Kolkata-based Dinabandhu Andrews College for over three decades as an “instrument keeper”. She retired in 2021 and is currently drawing pension for her services.

On this point, the CPI-M leadership have raised the question that since the last ten years of her service was during the tenure of Trinamool Congress, which came to power in West Bengal in 2011, so why did the state Education Department waste so much time in taking up the issue.

Basu on Friday told media persons since the last ten years of Mili Chakraborty’s service life was during the current regime, he thought it necessary to take the permission of the Chief Minister on whether to start a probe in the matter or not.

“It is not clear as yet whether Sujan Chakraborty’s wife secured the job in that college without clearing the written examination and interview. That can be revealed only after an investigation on this count, which again will be started only after receiving the green signal from the Chief Minister,” he said.

Basu also said that during the 34-year Left Front regime, there had been as many as 47,000 recruitment irregularities as per different reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. “Now the CPI-M are speaking of the recruitment irregularities in the present regime. But remember people who live in glasshouses, should not throw stones,” he said.

