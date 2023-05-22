INDIALIFESTYLE

CM to ‘flag off’ bus on newly-completed Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

NewsWire
0
0

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will flag off a ‘bus’ to traverse a short distance on the just completed and much-awaited Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, on Wednesday (May 24), officials said here on Monday.

With the 180-metre long deck slab getting installed, the 22-km sea-link will be ready end-to-end though it will be opened from traffic operations only by November 2023.

To mark the deck slab installation, Shinde will show the green flag to a bus carrying MMRDA officers and engineers to go on a symbolic short drive, said an official.

The total bridge length is 22 km, including 5.5 km of the approach roads on both ends – Sewri on the Mumbai side and Nhava on the Navi Mumbai side.

After the token ceremony on May 24, work will proceed to the remaining stages like installing crash barriers, asphalting the deck, erecting view-cutters, setting up the open toll collection centres, security and surveillance systems, markers and signages, water-proofing the engineering structure, lights and reflectors, etc. over the next four-five months.

The 30.1 metre wide, six-lane bridge is being built at a cost of over Rs 17,800-crore with 85 per cent funding from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The MTHL – envisaged 30 years ago – will slash the travel time from Mumbai island to Navi Mumbai on the mainland from the existing two-three hours to barely 20 minutes.

This will save time, fuel, the environment and provide a link to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, special economic and residential zones coming up in the region and also significantly cut the road journey time to other places like Pune and Goa.

20230522-181403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The best substitute for white sugar?

    IISc finds new blood-based biomarker to discern between bacterial, viral infections

    Induct Umran Malik into the national team, urges congress leader P...

    PM Modi lays foundation stone for 11 projects worth Rs 31,500...