Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray drove down to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital (HNRFH) in south Mumbai for a medical checkup, here on Tuesday morning.

Officials and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) sources, while describing the hospital visit as of a ‘routine’ nature, declined to share details on the usually fit and sprightly Thackeray — who took over as the state CM in November 2019.

An official said that normally, the CM goes to the Lilavati Hospital for his checkups, but since he has now shifted to the ‘Varsha’ official residence at Malabar Hill, he opted for the HNRFH nearby.

It may be recalled that Thackeray — who will celebrate his 61st birthday on July 27 — had undergone an angioplasty in July 2012 for successfully removing some blockages in his heart at the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra.

Last year, his wife Rashmi, who was infected with Covid-19, had taken treatment at the HNRFH.

–IANS

