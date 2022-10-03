INDIA

CM was in Gujarat that day, says AAP after LG questions absence at Raj Ghat

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party, responding to Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s letter questioning the absence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from Raj Ghat on Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday, said that he was Gujarat that day and that is why he could not attend the programme.

The party also alleged that the letter has been written by the LG “on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instruction”.

“CM has always attended Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti programmes in the last several years. CM was in Gujarat on that day and that’s why he could not attend the programme.

“It is important to understand the reason for the LG’s letter. The CM addressed a very massive rally in tribal area of Gujarat against empty chairs in PM’s programme in Ahmedabad just two days back. PM is livid. This letter has been written by LG on PM’s instructions,” the AAP said in a statement.

In a letter to Kejriwal earlier in the day, the LG underlined the “utter disregard displayed” by the Delhi government in Kejriwal being absent from Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat on Sunday, on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

“It is with a deep sense of pain, regret and disappointment that I draw your attention towards the utter disregard displayed by you and the Government headed by you towards the commemoration of Gandhi Jayanti and the Jayanti of Bharat Ratna, Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji yesterday,” he said in the letter.

20221003-221004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I-T recovers Rs 10 cr cash, seals 12 lockers of Asian...

    IPL 2022: Punjab Kings beat RCB by five wickets

    Anti-Poaching: Airlines raise pilots’ pay as flyers return

    Urfi Javed calls Rakhi Sawant a ‘legend’ to shut down the...