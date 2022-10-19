INDIA

CMFRI begins study of fish catch data in Andaman and Nicobar islands

NewsWire
0
0

The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) on Wednesday began a study to estimate and analyse the catch data using the Fish Catch Survey and Analysis (FCSA) software from 74 fish landing centres at Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

This is the first time the marine fish catch data is being collected from the archipelago with statistically supported software.

The data collection was formally launched on Wednesday following a Memorandum of Understanding between the CMFRI and the Department of the Fisheries of the Andaman and Nicobar Administration.

As part of the MoU, CMFRI introduced its sampling methodology for the estimation and analysis of the catch using electronic tablets.

For this the institute has trained the enumerators, deployed by the Andaman Administration, to collect the catch data using CMFRI methodology.

While inaugurating the initiative, G Sudhakar, IAS, Fisheries Secretary to the Administration said that introduction of CMFRI’s methodology would help the islands generate a reliable database on marine fish catch and fishing efforts which will help fix various developmental plans in the island’s marine fisheries sector.

‘CMFRI’s support will help estimate both resource-wise and fishing gear-wise fish landings’, said Sudhakar who also sought CMFRI’s technical support in the development of deep-sea fishing, seaweed farming and cage fish farming in the Andaman Islands.

CMFRI director A.Gopalakrishnan said that CMFRI has been regularly collecting marine fish catch data from all the fish landing centres in the country using this software, which is recognised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the UN.

‘Though the data is collected for research purposes, CMFRI shares the information with the government of India and the coastal states who have inked MoU with the institute. Andaman Islands are highly prospective for the marine ornamental fishery, seaweed farming and cage fish farming,’ said Gopalakrishnan.

CMFRI has already signed an MoU with Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu in collecting marine fish catch data.

20221019-141802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) demands separate laws for honour killings

    496 rocket kits’ launch creates Guinness Record at Goa Science Fest

    Nights to remain cold, days warm in J&K, Ladakh

    I-T Deptt swoops on leaders close to Shiv Sena