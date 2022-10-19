The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) on Wednesday began a study to estimate and analyse the catch data using the Fish Catch Survey and Analysis (FCSA) software from 74 fish landing centres at Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

This is the first time the marine fish catch data is being collected from the archipelago with statistically supported software.

The data collection was formally launched on Wednesday following a Memorandum of Understanding between the CMFRI and the Department of the Fisheries of the Andaman and Nicobar Administration.

As part of the MoU, CMFRI introduced its sampling methodology for the estimation and analysis of the catch using electronic tablets.

For this the institute has trained the enumerators, deployed by the Andaman Administration, to collect the catch data using CMFRI methodology.

While inaugurating the initiative, G Sudhakar, IAS, Fisheries Secretary to the Administration said that introduction of CMFRI’s methodology would help the islands generate a reliable database on marine fish catch and fishing efforts which will help fix various developmental plans in the island’s marine fisheries sector.

‘CMFRI’s support will help estimate both resource-wise and fishing gear-wise fish landings’, said Sudhakar who also sought CMFRI’s technical support in the development of deep-sea fishing, seaweed farming and cage fish farming in the Andaman Islands.

CMFRI director A.Gopalakrishnan said that CMFRI has been regularly collecting marine fish catch data from all the fish landing centres in the country using this software, which is recognised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the UN.

‘Though the data is collected for research purposes, CMFRI shares the information with the government of India and the coastal states who have inked MoU with the institute. Andaman Islands are highly prospective for the marine ornamental fishery, seaweed farming and cage fish farming,’ said Gopalakrishnan.

CMFRI has already signed an MoU with Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu in collecting marine fish catch data.

20221019-141802