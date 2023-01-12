INDIALIFESTYLE

CMRS clears 2 Mumbai Metro lines, to be fully operational soon

NewsWire
0
0

In a cheerful news for the commuters, the much-awaited second phase of Mumbai Metro Line 2A and Line 7 have been given safety clearances by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), days ahead of the formal inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said here on Thursday.

The Commissioner of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), S.V.R. Srinivas, said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis inspected the lines on Thursday.

Srinivas said that the testing of rolling stock, signalling system, civil works, tracks and speed trials have been completed successfully and the CMRS’s mandatory safety certification for the Phase II of both lines was received on Thursday.

“We are now ready to provide world-class services to the Mumbaikars after receiving the clearances for the commercial operations of the lines,” said Srinivas.

The Line 2A connects Dahisar East with DN Nagar Andheri, while Line 7 links Dahisar East with Andheri East, on the two main arterial throughfares – the New Link Road and Western Express Highway, respectively.

Line 2A is 18 km long with 17 stations enroute, while Line 7 is 17 km long with 13 stations. They are expected to have a daily ridership of over 3 lakh commuters.

Incidentally, the Phase 1 of both the lines was inaugurated in April 2022 by then CM Uddhav Thackeray, and both the lines have been popular with over 25,000 commuters travelling daily.

An interchange has been provided for the two lines at Andheri East and Andheri West with the existing – and the city’s first – Mumbai Metro One line that links Versova and Ghatkopar, which started in June 2014.

The regular services on the second phase of Line 2A and Line 7 are expected to start by the month-end, officials said.

20230112-220204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka misfiring case: Father held, son succumbs to injuries

    CBI lodges 4 separate cases in connection with Rs 940 Cr...

    Health Ministry denies detection of XE variant in India

    KCR recalls Ajit Singh’s support to Telangana movement