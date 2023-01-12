In a cheerful news for the commuters, the much-awaited second phase of Mumbai Metro Line 2A and Line 7 have been given safety clearances by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), days ahead of the formal inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said here on Thursday.

The Commissioner of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), S.V.R. Srinivas, said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis inspected the lines on Thursday.

Srinivas said that the testing of rolling stock, signalling system, civil works, tracks and speed trials have been completed successfully and the CMRS’s mandatory safety certification for the Phase II of both lines was received on Thursday.

“We are now ready to provide world-class services to the Mumbaikars after receiving the clearances for the commercial operations of the lines,” said Srinivas.

The Line 2A connects Dahisar East with DN Nagar Andheri, while Line 7 links Dahisar East with Andheri East, on the two main arterial throughfares – the New Link Road and Western Express Highway, respectively.

Line 2A is 18 km long with 17 stations enroute, while Line 7 is 17 km long with 13 stations. They are expected to have a daily ridership of over 3 lakh commuters.

Incidentally, the Phase 1 of both the lines was inaugurated in April 2022 by then CM Uddhav Thackeray, and both the lines have been popular with over 25,000 commuters travelling daily.

An interchange has been provided for the two lines at Andheri East and Andheri West with the existing – and the city’s first – Mumbai Metro One line that links Versova and Ghatkopar, which started in June 2014.

The regular services on the second phase of Line 2A and Line 7 are expected to start by the month-end, officials said.

