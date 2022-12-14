INDIA

CMs agreed on resolution in constitutional manner, Amit Shah on Maha-K’taka border dispute

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who on Wednesday chaired a meeting with Maharashtra and Karnataka Chief Ministers on their border dispute, said that both sides had agreed to resolve the issue in a constitutional manner.

The meeting, attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his Karnataka counterpart Basavraj Bommai, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, lasted for more than an hour.

Addressing media afterwards, Amit Shah said: “We have held a positive discussion on the ongoing border disputes between Maharashtra and Karnataka. Both sides have kept a positive attitude and it was unanimously decided that border disputes cannot be resolved on roads and can be only done through constitutional methods.”

“In order to address the issue, a committee of 6 ministers, three each from both states will hold detailed talks to resolve the issue. Apart from that in order to ensure law and order at all costs, a committee under a senior IPS official will be formed.”

Noting fake news is being spread through Twitter to create tension, Shah said: “It has also come to our notice that fake Twitter accounts named after senior leaders have played a very big role in flaring up the issue. It has been decided that FIRs will be registered against people behind this and they will be exposed.”

Urging opposition parties to cooperate, Shah said: “I urge opposition parties in Maharashtra and Karnataka not to politicise this issue. We should wait for outcome of the discussions of the committee formed to resolve this issue & decision of Supreme Court. I’m confident that the NCP, the Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray group will cooperate.”

20221215-001401

