INDIA

CM’s allegations of illegally-appointed employees holding DA agitation baseless: Joint Forum

NewsWire
0
0

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegations that the state government employees, who had secured jobs “illegally” during the previous Left Front regime, are protesting against pending dearness allowance (DA) arrears are baseless, the joint forum of state government employees said here on Thursday.

While addressing a gathering at her sit-in demonstration against the Centre over non-payment of dues on Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee claimed that those who secured jobs during the previous regime by virtue of recommendations made on pieces of paper by the ruling party leaders were holding agitations over dearness allowance.

“Why should I take advice from them? They are all thieves and dacoits. Moreover, goons associated with the BJP are now making tall claims in the matter,” she said.

This morning, the office-bearers of the joint forum of state government employees – the umbrella organisation spearheading the movement on the DA issue -, rubbished the allegation as baseless and expressed outrage against the chief minister comparing the DA agitators with thieves and dacoits.

“What she alleged is totally baseless. Will she be able to prove her allegations? If she can, we on behalf of the state government employees, will be felicitating her. If she cannot, she will have to face the repercussions,” said the joint forum convener Bhaskar Ghosh.

A woman protester said that had she got the job illegally, she would have sat in the dais of Trinamool Congress instead of joining those agitating in demand of their legitimate dues.

“Everyone is aware of the kind of irregularities in recruitments that have taken place during the current regime. The chief minister often takes pride in receiving national and international accolades for state government projects. She is forgetting that those accolades would not have come unless the state government employees had given their full effort to make those projects. Now the state government is not only depriving those employees of their legitimate dues but also branding them as thieves,” the demonstrator said.

20230330-111001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Obesity, a big challenge for the economic progress of India’

    A routine to follow when you’re in no mood to workout

    Artificial photosynthetic systems for solar energy capture developed

    ED raids activist & ex-bureaucrat Harsh Mander’s residence, offices