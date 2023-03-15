INDIA

CM’s flying squad raids illegal RO plant in Gurugram

The Haryana Chief Minister’s flying squad, along with the Electricity Department, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and the Food and Safety Department raided an illegal RO plant here on Wednesday.

The officials said the illegal plant was being run for over a year in Gurugram’s New Palam Vihar area.

Necessary actions have been taken against the plant owner, identified as Sukha Singh. He is a resident of Sirsa and was running the plant from a rented premises.

“Campers of 20 liter of water were being sold in the market in the name of branded companies were recovered. Apart from this, the domestic electricity connection at this RO plant was being used commercially. Two vehicles filled with water were found on the spot,” Inderjeet Singh Yadav, DSP, the Chief Minister flying squad told IANS.

The illegal water resource has been sealed by the MCG. The electricity department also served notice to the owner for illegal use of commercial. The Food and Safety Department, Gurugram, has collected the water sample from the plant, which will be tested and the further action will be taken accordingly, Yadav said.

