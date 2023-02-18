INDIALIFESTYLE

CMs, Governors of Telugu states greet people on Maha Shivratri

The Chief Ministers and Governors of both the Telugu states greeted people on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao extended greetings to the people of Telangana State and the country.

He stated in his message that spiritual activities such as fasting, staying awake all night, pujas and abhishekams by chanting the name of Shiva with devotion will bring self-purification and transformation in everyone’s life.

CM KCR appealed to people to celebrate Shivratri festival with devotion and fervour. He prayed that Lord Shiva’s compassion be upon all the people.

He wished that everyone’s lives would flourish with the blessings of Mahadev, who is also called by Hindus Layakara and Ardhanarishwara.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also greeted people on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Lord Shiva’s day is auspicious. May all of us receive the blessings of Goddess Parvati, he said.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed greetings to the people of the state on Maha Shivratri.

He stated this is the most auspicious and significant spiritual festival for millions of devotees of Lord Shiva, and the day is observed with fervor and devotion.

“Wishing you all happy and blessed Maha Shivratri. May the blessings of Lord Shiva stay with all of us forever,” tweeted Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

