INDIA

CMs, Governors of Telugu states greet people on Ram Navami

NewsWire
0
0

Chief Ministers and Governors of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao extended greetings to the people of the state and the country.

He said that Hindus revered Lord Sitaramchandramurthy, who are considered an ideal couple, as divinity and holiness.

AIt is a great thing that the Kalyana Mahotsavam of the ideal couple Sri Sitarama is celebrated as a festival on a grand note by all the people of the country on Chaitrashuddha Navami in the spring season every year, he said in his message.

The Chief Minister said that Lord Ram is a role model for generations to come for his sacrifices. As the eldest son in the house, Lord Rama gave utmost importance to family responsibilities and commitments and invited harsh sacrifices in his life to fulfill his father’s words.

He said that Lord Ram’s life is an inspiration, as he showed his belief in truthfulness and righteousness in spite of all the hardships he faced.

He stated that in the present times when the family values are on the decline, the Ram Navami festival is a special occasion to embrace the aspirations and values of Lord Sitaram and continue an ideal family life.

Like every year, the Chief Minister said the state government is officially organizing the Kalyana Mahotsavam of Sri Sitarama with pomp and grandeur in Bhadrachalam.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also greeted people on the occasion.

She noted that Ram Navami is celebrated all over the country with great devotion and dedication on the auspicious ‘Punarvasu’ — the Janma Nakshatra of Lord Ram, who is known as the personification of dharma for all his ideal qualities.

The celestial Kalyana Mahotsavam of Sri Rama with his consort Sita is celebrated on this holy occasion by celebrating the Sri Rama Navami, we get inspiration for a holistic living as Lord Rama is dharma incarnate, she said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Ram Navami.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that Ram Rajya is an inspiration for any government that works for the people. The best way is the rule of Lord Ram to make every home happy.

The quality of Sri Ram is that he is faithful to his word and endures hardships for it and he is always exemplary in moral and social behaviour, he said.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer also extended his warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state.

Ram Navami festival signifies the victory of good over evil and the establishment of dharma as exemplified by Lord Ram, he said.

“Lord Ram is the embodiment of compassion, righteousness and integrity. May Lord Ram guide us all to lead a life of Dharma, kindness and compassion.”

20230330-112007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CCMB licenses dry swab RT-PCR method for Covid testing

    Congress MP seeks action against BJP’s Priti Gandhi for ‘spreading fake’

    AP seeks funds due to state from Centre to meet expenses

    Several injured as Odisha MLA rams car into crowd