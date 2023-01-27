BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

CMS IT Services hires Wipro veteran as CEO, MD

CMS IT Services announced on Friday it has appointed Sanjeev Singh as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Singh joins Bengaluru-based CMS IT Services from Wipro where he was Chief Operations Officer and a member of Wipro Executive Board.

Before joining Wipro, he was the CEO at Aegis Ltd for its India and Sri Lanka businesses.

“He has an exceptional leadership track record, strong exposure to Indian and global markets, deep strategic expertise, and proven track record of driving transformation and turning around underperforming businesses,” said Mathew Cyriac, Chairman of the Board.

Currently, CMS IT Services has over 6,500 employees and serves more than 300 leading enterprises across key industries, with infrastructure spread across the country.

“I’m honoured to be invited to lead CMS IT Services, an extraordinary company with deep technology heritage built on strong foundation of values,” said Singh.

