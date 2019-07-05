CMs of Himalayan states to meet on July 29

Mussoorie, July 12 (IANS) A conference of Chief Ministers of the Himalayan states has been convened on July 28 here to discuss various issues, it was officially announced on Friday.

Making the announcement, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said heads of the Finance commission and Niti Aayog would also participate in the one-day conference at the hill resort of Mussoorie.

Chief Ministers of states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and some other northeastern states are likely to participate in the meeting.

It was not yet known who would represent Jammu and Kashmir.

“The meeting would discuss the issues related the Himalayan states as well as their solutions,” Rawat said.

The conference would also take up the issue of a separate Himalayan policy which is a longstanding issue in these hill states.

–IANS

str/ksk