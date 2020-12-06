Canindia News

CMs of Telugu states pay tributes to Ambedkar

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday paid rich tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

Rao recalled the yeoman services rendered by Ambedkar to the country.

He said Ambedkar’s philosophy, thoughts and lofty ideals continue to inspire and give strength to people in the country. He said the Telangana state government had taken up several programmes and initiated many welfare measures in tune with Ambedkar’s philosophy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna B.R. Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

He garlanded the portrait of Ambedkar at his camp officer and paid tributes to the social reformer and architect of the Constitution.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said that Ambedkar continues to live through his lofty ideals and inspiring thoughts.

His efforts to uplift and develop the downtrodden people are immeasurable, he said. The Constitution as drafted by him has made India one of the largest democracies in the world.

At YSRCP central office, party leaders offered floral tributes to Ambedkar and said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has been empowering weaker sections like never before.

Speaking on the occasion, party SC cell convenor Merugu Nagarjuna said Ambedkar has worked for the development of the weaker sections and the state government has been working for the upliftment of weaker sections with the constitutional spirit of Ambedkar.

Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkataramana, MP Nandigam Suresh, MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, Madiga Corporation chairman Kanaka Rao, Vaddera Corporation chairman Devalla Revathi and spokesperson Eda Rajasekhar Reddy were among those present.

