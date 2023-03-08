INDIA

CNG pump worker in west Delhi beaten to death, two held

A worker at a CNG pump in west Delhi was beaten to death by two youths after a quarrel on Wednesday evening, a police official said.

Both the accused have been arrested.

The deceased was identified as Vikas Chandra, a resident of Swaroop Nagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Ghanshyam Bansal said that at 4.51 p.m,, a call was received from Maharaja Aggarsen Hospital regarding a 34-year-old man, who was declared brought dead.

A police team reached the hospital and found that Chandra, who was working as a salesman at CNG pump in Punjabi Bagh area near the Golden Park Jhuggi on New Rohtak Road, had gone to buy something from a nearby shop when he had a quarrel with nearby jhuggi residents Karan and Arjun.

“There was a heated argument between them and Chandra was beaten to death. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and both accused have been caught,” a police official said.

20230308-215802

