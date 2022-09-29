BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

CNN lays off staffers from podcast team, to focus on audio biz

NewsWire
0
0

CNN has laid off some employees from its podcast team as the media company refocuses on strengthening its audio business.

CNN said in a statement that audio is an important growth area for the company.

“Over the last several years we’ve learned a lot about the topics and productions that most resonate with our audiences. As a result, we’ve refined our strategy to focus our resources more specifically in those areas,” said the media giant.

It, however, did not comment on how many staffers were laid off or which shows will be cut, reports The Verge.

Alexander McCall, who worked as a product manager at CNN Audio, said in a tweet late on Wednesday that he and other podcasting staffers had been laid off.

“Realising I’m joining the My company invested heavily in podcasting, and then realised it’s expensive and then didn’t want to pay for that anymore,” he tweeted.

“My biggest question: What will become of our team’s work? All the data we recorded, all the things we learned,” McCall added.

Most of CNN’s podcasts are related to its own shows and hosts. However, the network announced a few new series earlier this year.

“It’s just a bummer to watch companies pull the plug on or disinvest from business units that are so young…especially when you’ve seen firsthand the work of so many people to make it profitable, to reach the goal,” McCall further tweeted.

In April, CNN announced to shut its paid news streaming service within one month of its launch, as it did not generate enough demand in the news consuming world.

20220929-100203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Eupheus Learning with RoboGarden Inc. conducting National Coding Competition ‘Code2Win’ for...

    IIM-L recommends merger of handloom, handicraft in Varanasi

    Follow WHO advice, rescind travel bans: IATA to govts

    High fuel prices: Pradhan asks OPEC to phase out oil output...