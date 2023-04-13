INDIALIFESTYLE

Co-accused in Akanksha Dubey suicide case arrested in Varanasi

NewsWire
0
0

Hours after a fast-track court directed to send Samar Singh, the main accused in Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey suicide case to police remand, the Varanasi police have arrested Sanjay Singh, another accused in the case.

Additional Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said that following collection of intelligence regarding movement of Sanjay, the crime branch and Sarnath police cordoned Azamgarh highway late on Wednesday evening and Sanjay was arrested from Azamgarh underpass.

After Akanksha’s body was found hanging inside her hotel room on March 26, her mother Madhu Singh had lodged an FIR against Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh and his friend Sanjay Singh at Sarnath police station on March 27.

Earlier, the fast-track court of civil judge (junior division) Surbhi Pathak ordered Sarnath police to take Samar Singh on five-day custody remand up to April 17.

District government counsel (criminal), Alok Chandra Shukla, said that after filing of objection by the lawyers of Samar Singh on Wednesday morning, the court had reserved its order on the application of Sarnath police to seek custody remand for further interrogation him to collect evidence.

Samar was arrested from Ghaziabad on April 8. He was brought in Varanasi by police and was sent to jail after producing before remand magistrate on April 9.

Sarnath police had filed an application to seek Samar on a seven-day custody remand for further interrogation as his mobile phone could not be recovered.

Akanksha Dubey was found hanging in her hotel room on March 26. She was in Varanasi in connection with the shooting of a film.

20230413-053203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SP MLA booked for taking out victory procession

    TN to set up 600 village secretariats for scheme implementation: Stalin

    ED files charge-sheet in ‘Halal’ investment scheme fraud

    Russia’s Sputnik V Covid vax to be available in market from...