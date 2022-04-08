New Delhi, April 8 (IANSlife) “For me, the second season of my collaboration with Levi’s is what summer truly feels like; bright, joyful and happy. It’s a reflection of my personal style married with what is quintessential Levi’s,” said Deepika Padukone of her collaboration – Levi’s X Deepika Padukone.

The collection inspired by Padukone’s signature cool athleisure-meets-effortlessly sexy style, includes elevated dyeing techniques, hybrid silhouettes, and utility elements in a mix of spirit-lifting colours and earthy neutrals. Taking inspiration from the expressive style of the 1970s, the collection is a little looser, a little slouchier, but unmistakably Levi’s. The collection’s standout pieces include an on-trend co-ord that has been given a summery, almost DIY makeover. It also comes with a Levi’s throwback-inspired 90’s Trucker, a high-waist taper fit, and an extra wide-leg fit in Hydro-dipped Indigo or an all-over rainbow marbling.

Denim is an essential component of this collection. It comes in the form of vintage-inspired, super versatile high-rise wardrobe staples like the 70’s high flare and 70’s high slim straight, both with a retro rise, a curve-hugging fit, and a slight stacking in the latter. The High Loose and High Loose Taper have an easy casual appeal with a tapered leg for a vintage-inspired look, bridging youthful and contemporary style. Women’s high loose jeans have a waist-emphasising high rise look that is loose through the hip and thigh for the ultimate relaxed fit. The collection also includes a High Waisted Cropped Flare, which has a high rise, is relaxed through the hip and thigh, and has a flare at the ankle, making it a perfect fit for showing off your waist and your shoes!

Summer essentials like tie-dyes in bright pops of colour tie together this collection, which also includes an earthy-toned range of shirts and tops. We see a variety of hybrid and elevated sweat-dresses and sweatsuits, committing to a new love of comfort with style. Padukone’s love of classics with a twist is reflected in the collection, which includes a blazer and short set, shirts with dramatic sleeves and pleats, and jumpsuits, all in earthy and neutral tones.

“Co-creating and collaborating with one of India’s biggest fashion icons to bring to life a collection that reflects our shared values of being authentic and effortless. We’re thrilled with the season of this iconic collaboration. This season is fresh, youthful and energetic while remaining an uncompromisable blend of Deepika and Levi’s,” says Arunkumar Nath, Acting Managing Director and Sr. Director Finance- South Asia, Middle East & Africa at Levi Strauss and Co.”

The Levi’s x Deepika Padukone collaboration is produced in accordance with Levi’s commitment to sustainability. More than 60 per cent of the collaboration line is sourced sustainably, and 100 per cent of the line is produced ethically. The line, which includes organic cotton, supersoft Tencel made from wood pulp, cottonised hemp, and denim made with the brand’s WaterLess® technology, allows consumers to make a statement while keeping sustainability in mind.

The Collaboration 2.0 will be available starting at Levi’s retail locations, Levis.in, and select partner e-commerce platforms.

