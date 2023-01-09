INDIA

Co-education leading to ‘apostasy’ in Muslim girls: Madani

NewsWire
0
0

Jamiat-Ulema-i-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani in the national executive has said that co-education was leading to ‘apostasy’ in Muslim girls and to curb this more educational institutions should be opened.

Describing the temptation of apostasy spreading rapidly in the country as a danger, Maulana Madani said on Sunday, “It has been started against Muslims in a planned way, under which our girls are being targeted.”

“If immediate and effective measures are not taken to prevent this temptation, the situation may become explosive in the coming days and this temptation is being strengthened due to co-education system, and that is why we opposed it, and then the media presented our point in a negative way and advertised that Maulana Madani is against the education of girls, while we are against co-education, we are not against girls’ education.”

Madani said, “Whatever we can do, we have to do now for the welfare of the nation and their educational development and after the independence of the country, we as a nation are at a very critical point in history.

“On the one hand, we are being entangled in various problems, on the other hand, the ways of economic, social, political and educational development are being blocked for us,” he alleged.

“If we have to defeat this silent conspiracy and achieve zenith of success, then we have to establish separate educational institutions for our boys and girls,” he added.

“In the end,” he said, “The history of nations is a witness that education has been the key to progress in every age.

“So we have to attract our children not only towards the higher education, rather, we have to encourage them for competitive exams by taking out the feeling of inferiority from them, and in this way we can give a resounding answer to every conspiracy against us,” he said.

In the meeting, the progress of the cases being fought by the Legal Cell of Jamiat-Ulema-i-Hind was also reviewed. Among these are important cases to uphold the Citizenship Act in Assam and the Protection of Places of Worship Act in the country.

The Jamiat body has filed a petition requesting the court to protect the Protection of Places of Worship Act, 1991.

20230109-151602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu gets one-year extension

    Bihar’s Katihar records worst AQI, Delhi number two

    ‘Report of Germany snubbing India as G7 guest over Russia wrong’

    Naya J&K: PM Modi led regime fills in 70-year long void...