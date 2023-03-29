SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Coach Dennerby names India squad for Women’s Olympic Qualifier Round 1

Senior women’s national football team head coach Thomas Dennerby on Wednesday named the India squad for the Women’s Olympic Qualifier Round 1 to be played in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic from April 4.

Besides India, the hosts Kyrgyz Republic are the only other team in Group G after Turkmenistan pulled out of the tournament. The two teams will play each other twice on April 4 and April 7.

India will reach the Kyrgyz Republic from Uzbekistan, where they played a friendly match against Uzbekistan as part of the preparations for the Olympic qualifier. The Indian women also played two friendly games in Jordan.

The senior Indian women's national team also played two friendly games in Jordan.

India squad:

Goalkeepers: Sowmiya Narayansamy, Shreya Hooda and Elangbam Panthoi

Defenders: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu, Michel Castanha, Dalima Chhibber, Manisa Panna and Juli Kishan

Midfielders: Shilky Devi Hemam, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore and Karthika Angamuthu

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Renu, Karishma Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan and Apurna Narzary

 

