Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has struggled to get a consistent run in the India squad for the last couple of years, has staked his claim for a re-look at him after an impactful performance, which helped his team Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets in their first match of IPL 2022.

With Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma and opener Ishan Kishan going great guns, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant turned to Kuldeep for the breakthrough, and the 27-year-old spinner from Kanpur responded splendidly by claiming 3/18 in his four overs that put the brakes on the Mumbai Indians innings.

During his match-changing bowling spell, the spinner claimed crucial wickets of India skipper Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard, both of whom could have destroyed the Delhi Capitals bowling had they stayed at the wicket for a longer period.

Kuldeep was happy with his performance, and his childhood coach Kapil Pandey, too, was impressed with his prodigy’s show, but he advised the Chinaman not to get carried away with just one game ”as the IPL has just begun”.

”I called him up after the match and he was really happy, so was I, but I clearly told him to not lose his focus and continue to perform like this as the IPL has just begun,” Kapil told IANS over phone from Kanpur, where he runs a cricket academy.

Yadav has had a rough ride in the past two years, after a five-wicket haul in Sydney, when head coach Ravi Shastri had termed him as India’s No 1 spinner in overseas conditions in 2019.

In the last couple of years, Kuldeep, for various reasons, has been moved down the pecking order among spinners in India. The Indian team management under Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri had lost faith in his abilities, even on rank turners.

But new India skipper Rohit has backed Kudleep, saying that he wants to get back the spinner in the scheme of things slowly and give him some time to come into his groove.

After a superb performance in his first match of IPL 2020, the left-arm spinner also credited Rohit for giving him the confidence during India’s T20Is against Sri Lanka in February.

Kuldeep’s coach also believes that the cricketer will play more consistently for the national team.

”I am sure he will play more consistently for the national team and will get more games under Rohit Sharma in the upcoming series,” said Kapil.

The coach also revealed the areas where the spinner has worked in recent times.

”Kuldeep has worked on his speed; he was playing some club cricket here in Kanpur to get his rhythm back on track. The way he dismissed Rohit, Anmolpreet and Pollard was really impressive. This must have boosted his confidence. He only needs good guidance and support, he can make wonders,” he said.

If Kuldeep can keep performing well consistently, he would present a serious case for Team India selection for the T20 World Cup, scheduled later this year in Australia.

