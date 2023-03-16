INDIA

Coach of Aravali Express train derails near Ajmer, no casualty

A general coach of the Aravalli Express, which runs from Bandra-Terminus to Sriganganagar, derailed near Ajmer on Thursday.

According to officials, no casualty was reported.

As soon as information about derailment was received, Railway Police Force in-charge Laxman Gaur along with Divisional Railway Manager Rajiv Dhankhar and Railway officials reached the spot and inquired about the incident.

Ajmer Railway officials said that some wheels of the general coach derailed between Kharwa-Mangliyawas stations.

Accident relief train reached the spot and the work of re-railing the wheels of the derailed coach was completed in less than three minutes.

The train resumed its journey after proper checking.

