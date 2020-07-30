Coach tests COVID-19 positive at Karni Singh, training to continue

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) A coach posted at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in the national capital has tested positive for COVID-19, the Sports Authority of India said in a statement on Thursday. The development puts further doubt on a proposed national camp for Olympic-bound shooters scheduled to take place in August.

“The result of the test was intimated to the authorities by the coach on July 30,” said SAI. “The coach had visited the centre’s administrative department only on July 24, 2020.

“She did not visit the Field of Play or interacted with any athlete training at the centre. All actions as per protocol have been taken. The centre has been sanitized and training of shooters will be not be affected.”

SAI had opened the range for Olympic-bound shooters on July 8. Subsequently the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had after a meeting on July 14 planned to start a national camp for 32 select shooters from August 1.

It had said that attendance for the selected shooters will be compulsory but shooters and coaches were not happy with that caveat.

“We did not get a formal mail or something regarding this. Even if all safety procedures are there, still will anyone take responsibility if someone gets COVID-19?” a top Tokyo-bound shooter told IANS earlier this month on the condition of anonymity.

“Travelling to Delhi is another thing. So many things need to be taken care of. They should first release a domestic calendar that a camp would have been better for us to plan. Anyway we are all training at home so that is not an issue,” the shooter added.

“I think they (NRAI) will make it optional after a few days,” said another shooter.

“There are so many shooters who live around Delhi. But shooters like us who stay in another state can sometimes have to take two flights to reach Delhi. That is risky at this stage. At the range, we will be taken care of and I am confident of that. But it is only the travelling part,” added the shooter.

