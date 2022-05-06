Arsenal men’s manager Mikel Arteta on Friday signed a new contract that will keep him at the London club until 2025, while Women’s team boss Jonas Eidevall will stay with the team until the end of the 23/24 campaign.

Arteta, who was appointed in December 2019, has led Arsenal into the fourth position with four games remaining as they bid to secure a Champions League place for the first time since 2017.

“We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams,” Arteta said in a statement released by the club after signing his new deal.

“In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League. We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connections with our fans, improve the atmosphere at the Emirates, be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to that level,” he added.

Arteta won his first piece of silverware in 2020 as Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final before clinching the FA Community Shield with victory on penalties over Liverpool. The 40-year-old confirmed his vision, which aligns with the club’s owners.

“I’m excited, grateful and really, really happy today. When I spoke to Josh (Kroenke) he could see the club at the same point and he wanted to take the club the way I wanted to do it. So everything that he’s said, and that Stan (Kroenke) has said when I’ve been together with both of them, they’ve always delivered,” he said.

Eidevall has also signed a new deal after an impressive first season in London. His side is in contention for the Women’s Super League title going into the final game on Sunday, with the Gunners one point behind leaders Chelsea.

The 39-year-old joined from Swedish side Rosengard last summer and is set to stay with the Gunners for another two years.

“It’s great, it allows me to continue to work for a club that I love so much and be around people that I really, really like, and to be able to achieve things together, so I’m really looking forward to that,” he said.

