Coaches separate, close shave for Venkatadri Exp in Andhra

Amaravati, Feb 24 (IANS) Passengers of Chittoor bound Venkatadri Express had a narrow escape when the train coaches separated near Mamandur station in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district on Monday.

At least five coaches decoupled from engine, sending the passengers into a tizzy. The train, which had left Kacheguda station in Hyderabad on Sunday, split into two near Mamandur station. The engine had moved about half-a-kilometer after the decoupling.

Railway officials swung into action and rushed to the scene to repair the coupling. The train was again inspected by the railway officials after it reached Renigunta Junction.

The incident led to the delay of two-and-a-half hours in its arrival at Tirupati, causing severe inconvenience to passengers, most of them devotees visiting Balaji temple.

