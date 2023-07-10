A 16-year-old boy drowned after falling in a rain-fed pond in Rajasthan’s Sikar while returning from a coaching centre.

Yuvraj Meena, a resident of Jhunjhunu, was pursuing JEE coaching in Sikar. While returning from coaching at around 8 p.m. on Saturday night, he drowned in the water-filled pit on the Nawalgarh road. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the Sikar civil defence team reached the spot and pulled out the body after about 30 minutes of effort.

He was identified with the coaching ID card. The deceased Yuvraj has two sisters. All three siblings were currently living in Sikar. Yuvraj’s father is a constable in CISF.

