INDIA

Coaching student drowns in rain-fed pond in Rajasthan’s Sikar

NewsWire
0
0

  A 16-year-old boy drowned after falling in a rain-fed pond in Rajasthan’s Sikar while returning from a coaching centre.

Yuvraj Meena, a resident of Jhunjhunu, was pursuing JEE coaching in Sikar. While returning from coaching at around 8 p.m. on Saturday night, he drowned in the water-filled pit on the Nawalgarh road. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the Sikar civil defence team reached the spot and pulled out the body after about 30 minutes of effort.

He was identified with the coaching ID card. The deceased Yuvraj has two sisters. All three siblings were currently living in Sikar. Yuvraj’s father is a constable in CISF.

2023071036674

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Former contestant Arti Singh says, ‘Bigg Boss’ house can be draining...

    Saif, Shoojit Sirkar, Drashti Dhami express grief at Pradeep Sarkar’s prayer...

    Anime series ‘Attack on Titan’ gears up for epic conclusion: ‘Final...

    Gurugram: Lawrence Bishnoi aide held for murder of liquor merchants