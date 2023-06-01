INDIA

Coaching teacher gunned down in Bihar’s Sheikhpura

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a teacher of a coaching centre in Bihar’s Sheikhpura district, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred when Nilesh Kumar, alias Gandhi Ji, was returning home on his bike from the coaching institute in Barbigha on Wednesday night.

At Barbigha-Mehus road, he was intercepted by two gunmen who made him remove his helmet and one of them shot him on his temple from point blank range.

When Kumar collapsed on the ground, the other miscreant also shot him four times and fled.

Nilesh was a native of Dharmpura village under Mehus police station.

A probe has been launched.

