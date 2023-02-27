BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

COAI hits back at IAMAI, says telcos’ demand for ‘usage charge’ from OTTs fair

NewsWire
0
0

After the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) slammed it for raising the ‘revenue sharing’ demand for telecom service providers (TSPs), the Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI) on Monday said the telcos’ demand for reasonable ‘usage charge’ from OTT providers is fair and rational.

The COAI reiterated its position that the demand of telecom operators for a reasonable ‘usage fee’ from OTT communication service providers for leveraging their networks to provide profitable services would aid in developing the country’s digital infrastructure while contributing to the economy.

“Certain entities with vested interests are misdirecting the issue of the need for a regulatory framework for the communication OTTs and the need of usage charge to be paid by OTTs to the TSPs, by bringing in the aspect of net neutrality in a misleading manner, to make it a populist issue,” said Lt Gen Dr SP Kochhar, Director General, COAI, without naming the IAMAI.

The COAI said that there seems to be a lack of appreciation of the fact that net neutrality pertains to non-discriminatory treatment of content which has no nexus to the usage fee issue.

“Telecom service providers are committed to follow the net neutrality principles, as per their license conditions, as also all other regulatory and security compliances which the TSPs undertake to safeguard consumer interest and security — which OTTs presently do not,” it argued.

The COAI has been advocating for a model where the sending party network pays (SPNP) model would allow telecom service providers to exploit internet businesses by formalising rent seeking.

“The SPNP model would be a death knell for the digital economy and the creative ecosystem which it sustains,” IAMAI had said last week.

Calls for a SPNP mechanism have re-emerged even though the demand for telecom services is entirely dependent on the ability of OTT services to attract users.

The COAI said that OTT platforms take a free ride on TSP-funded networks “without contributing to the setting up, operating and maintenance costs either directly or indirectly or for the expansion of networks”.

In fact, many OTT communication players are contemplating/already charging subscribers a significant fee for verified accounts, adding further lead to their revenues.

“It is ironic that representatives of entities profiting themselves by levying charges on subscribers while riding free on the telcos’ network, are stating that paying for usage would effectively raise costs for users,” commented Kochhar.

20230227-121606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi HC stays guidelines that restrained eateries from levying service charges

    Adequate food grains stock, may intervene if prices abnormally high: Govt

    Haryana job reservation to impact industry sentiments: PHD Chamber

    Nokia bullish on India’s 5G roadmap: CEO