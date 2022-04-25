A Delhi court on Monday sentenced two directors of Kolkata-based Adhunik Corporation Ltd to four years’ imprisonment in a coal scam case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the allocation of Patrapara coal block in Odisha to the firm during 2006.

Apart from the jail term, the Special Judge, Coal Cases, Rouse Avenue Courts has also imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh each on the two – Nirmal Kumar Agarwal and Mahesh Kumar Agarwal.

The CBI registered the case on September 11, 2014, after a preliminary inquiry initiated by it on the directions from Central Vigilance Commission related to coal blocks allocated during the period from 2006 to 2009.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the Patrapara Coal block was got allocated by the accused company on the misrepresentation of production capacity as well as other false and forged documents, etc, from the 30th Screening Committee. Tjhe Ministry has issued the allocation letter on January 13, 2006.

20220425-220204