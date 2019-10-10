Coal despatch affected at Talcher Coalfields in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 11 (IANS) The coal despatch has been affected due to continuous protest by locals at Balram open cast project in Talcher coalfields of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), said a statement on Friday.

It said at least 60,000 tonne coal could not be supplied to various consumers due to the stoppage of coal dispatch.

The residents of Danara village has stopped coal supply from the mines since October 6 over various reasons, the MCL statement said.

Major consumers including Nalco, Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd (JITPL), Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), Bhusal Steel, and GMR affected due to the stoppage of coal despatch from Solada stock, said the statement.

Danara villagers on Thursday stopped overburden removal at Mahalakshmi outsourcing patch of Balram OCP.

Some villagers of Danara entered into the “Mahalakshmi Camp” premises of outsourcing patch and stopped OB removal operations, the statement said.

Due to this obstruction, approximately 30,000 to 35,000 cubic meter (CuM) of overburden removal is hampering per day, resulting into 20,000 tonne less coal exposure per day.

Further, coal despatch of around 15,000 tonne is also affected due to which company is losing out Rs 1.47 crore of revenue directly whereas government exchequer is losing out Rs 20.58 lakh per day, it said.

