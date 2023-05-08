BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Coal imports rose 30% to 162 million tonnes in 2022-23: Report

Domestic coal imports went up by 30 per cent to 162.46 million tonnes in 2022-23, as against 124.99 million tonnes during the corresponding period of last year, according to an e-commerce platform mjunction’s report.

The report further said that coking coal imports also rose by 5.44 per cent to 54.46 million tonnes in 2022-23 as against 51.65 million tonnes in 2021-22.

The publication went on to add that in March, non-coking coal imports were at 13.88 million tonnes as against 12.61 million tonnes during corresponding period of last year.

Coking coal imports though were down to 3.96 million tonnes in March 2023 as against 4.76 million tonnes in March 2022.

India is among the top five coal-producing countries in the world, though it depends on imports also owing to higher consumption of dry fuel.

The e-commerce platform mjunction is a 50:50 joint venture, which is promoted by Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Tata Steel.

