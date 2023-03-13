BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Coal imports see 25% fall in last 3 years as India aims to enhance domestic production

NewsWire
0
0

Coal imports have seen a 25 per cent fall in the last three years as India strives to increase domestic production and reduce dependence on imports, despite the fact that owing to global geopolitical turmoil which has put a strain on supply chains, it, along with other nations, has been forced to enhance its dependence on the dry fuel instead of moving to greener sources of energy.

The government imported 248.54 million tonnes of coal in 2019-20, which has come down by 25 per cent to 186.06 million tonnes in the current fiscal of 2022-23 (till December 2022), according to Coal Ministry data.

In fact, coal imports have gradually come down since 2019-20, as in 2020-21, it was 215.25 million tonnes while in 2021-22, it further came down to 208.93 million tonnes. In 2022-23, it further slid below the 200 million tonnes mark to 186 million tonnes till December 2022.

In 2018-19, India’s coal imports stood at 235.35 million tonnes and had risen to 248.54 million tonnes in 2019-20, a rise of 5.6 per cent. However since 2019-20 till the current fiscal, imports have been following a downward trajectory.

Though India imports coal from several countries like Australia, Canada, China, Mozambique, Russia, South Africa, New Zealand and the US, its bulk of imports are from Indonesia.

Mindful of the fact that due to the Russia-Ukraine war impacting supply chains of green fuels, it has to depend on coal, India is aiming to improve its domestic production of dry fuel and plans to produce 911 million tonnes in the current fiscal, in order to reduce dependence on imported coal.

Government plans to enhance production of coal to 1,012 billion tonnes in 2023-24 and further increase it to 1.3 billion tonnes in 2025-26.

20230313-194803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple says iPhone 12 production to soon start in India

    Non-life insurers violate law offering premium discount on vehicle third party...

    Pilots seek settlement of outstanding dues pre-handover of Air India

    Nihon Kohden to build its largest manufacturing facility in India at...